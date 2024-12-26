Left Menu

AAP Accuses Congress of Collusion with BJP in Delhi Polls

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the Congress of conspiring with the BJP to damage AAP's prospects in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. AAP leaders have criticized Congress leaders for undermining the unity of the INDIA alliance and have demanded action against them.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched a fierce attack on the Congress, accusing it of aligning with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Delhi Assembly elections. AAP leaders contend that such actions jeopardize the integrity of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

During a press briefing, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh alleged that Congress's strategies mirror those of the BJP, with candidate lists seemingly originating from BJP quarters. Ajay Maken and Sandeep Dixit were specifically accused of targeting AAP rather than focusing on the BJP.

Singh expressed outrage over Maken's extreme claims against Arvind Kejriwal and noted how Kejriwal faces legal challenges despite previous support for Congress. Atishi echoed these concerns, questioning Congress's allegiance to the INDIA coalition. AAP has demanded disciplinary measures against Congress leaders, threatening to seek Congress's removal from the alliance if unmet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

