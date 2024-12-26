Debate Ignites Over Congress Map Controversy

Controversy has engulfed the Congress party over accusations of distorting India's map on posters displayed during the centenary of the 1924 Congress session in Karnataka's Belagavi.

The BJP claims the map omits the Gilgit region of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir and the Aksai Chin region under Chinese administration, accusing Congress of vote bank politics.

Demands for legal repercussions continue, with BJP leaders urging police action for alleged breaches of geospatial standards and national honour laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)