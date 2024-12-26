Left Menu

Debate Ignites Over Congress Map Controversy

A heated debate has erupted over Congress's alleged misrepresentation of India's map during centenary celebrations in Belagavi. BJP accuses Congress of omitting Gilgit and Aksai Chin regions to appease its vote bank. Demands for legal action against Congress for violating national map standards have arisen.

Updated: 26-12-2024 15:16 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 14:48 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Controversy has engulfed the Congress party over accusations of distorting India's map on posters displayed during the centenary of the 1924 Congress session in Karnataka's Belagavi.

The BJP claims the map omits the Gilgit region of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir and the Aksai Chin region under Chinese administration, accusing Congress of vote bank politics.

Demands for legal repercussions continue, with BJP leaders urging police action for alleged breaches of geospatial standards and national honour laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

