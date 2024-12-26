Congress Celebrates Gandhi's Legacy Amidst BJP's Criticism

The Congress party sharply criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday, accusing it of being unnerved by celebrations marking a century since Mahatma Gandhi took the helm of their organization. Festivities in Belagavi, Karnataka, have reportedly irked the ruling party at the Centre.

Randeep Surjewala, Congress general secretary for Karnataka, labeled the BJP as the 'modern-day East India Company.' According to him, the party is rattled by the propagation of Gandhian values. The Congress Working Committee is currently convening in Belagavi for related events.

Surjewala further condemned the opposition for allegedly displaying an inaccurate Indian map, while stressing that Gandhian principles remain alive among the masses, challenging BJP's narrative and actions. The Congress vows to uphold and spread Gandhi's ideals despite political pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)