Bosnia's Security Minister Arrested Amidst Corruption Probe

Bosnia's Security Minister Nenad Nesic and six others were arrested on charges of organized crime, including money laundering and bribery. Investigations have focused on suspected corruption at the public company Roads of RS. RS President Dodik criticized the prosecutor's office for alleged persecution of Serb officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sarajevo | Updated: 26-12-2024 16:57 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 16:57 IST
Bosnia's Security Minister, Nenad Nesic, was taken into custody alongside six others on Thursday. They face accusations related to organized crime, particularly money laundering, abuse of office, and bribery. This information was released by Bosnia's state prosecutor's office.

The investigation centers around alleged corruption within the public company, Roads of RS, where Nesic previously held the position of general manager from 2016 to 2020. The current general manager, Milan Dakic, and Mladen Lucic, the brother of a former minister, were also detained. Attempts to reach representatives from the company, as well as Nesic, Dakic, and Lucic, were unsuccessful.

Further arrests were made, though the identities were not disclosed by prosecutors. In response to the arrests, RS President Milorad Dodik accused the prosecutor's office of unfairly targeting Serb government officials, calling the proceedings against Nesic unacceptable in a statement on his X profile.

(With inputs from agencies.)

