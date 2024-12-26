Left Menu

Kumaraswamy Criticizes 'Fake Gandhis': A Re-evaluation of Congress Leadership

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy criticizes the current Congress party as inauthentic, alleging misuse of Mahatma Gandhi's legacy by the leadership. He questions their contributions and accuses them of neglect and financial mismanagement, highlighting issues in the Karnataka government led by Congress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mandya | Updated: 26-12-2024 16:57 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 16:57 IST
Kumaraswamy Criticizes 'Fake Gandhis': A Re-evaluation of Congress Leadership
Kumaraswamy
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing attack on Thursday, JD(S) leader and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy condemned the current Congress party, claiming it is not the 'original' Congress but one led by 'fake Gandhis' who exploit Mahatma Gandhi's legacy for political gain.

Kumaraswamy accused Congress of exploiting taxpayers and questioned its contributions to society, particularly in Karnataka, likening its operation to a band of 'Ali Baba and the forty thieves'.

As criticism of Congress persists, Kumaraswamy emphasizes the lack of development and accountability in their governance, questioning the ongoing celebration of Congress's past achievements with public resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

