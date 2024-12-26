Kumaraswamy Criticizes 'Fake Gandhis': A Re-evaluation of Congress Leadership

In a scathing attack on Thursday, JD(S) leader and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy condemned the current Congress party, claiming it is not the 'original' Congress but one led by 'fake Gandhis' who exploit Mahatma Gandhi's legacy for political gain.

Kumaraswamy accused Congress of exploiting taxpayers and questioned its contributions to society, particularly in Karnataka, likening its operation to a band of 'Ali Baba and the forty thieves'.

As criticism of Congress persists, Kumaraswamy emphasizes the lack of development and accountability in their governance, questioning the ongoing celebration of Congress's past achievements with public resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)