Dominance of National Parties in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the six national parties claimed a commanding position by securing more than 63% of the total valid votes, according to the Election Commission's latest data.

These dominant parties include the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)], Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and National People's Party (NPP). A significant number of 47 recognized state parties and 690 registered, unrecognized parties also entered the fray.

Additionally, 3,921 independent candidates were in the running, but a mere seven were elected. Among them, 279 were women, highlighting an increase in female participation. The 'none of the above' (NOTA) option recorded nearly 64 lakh votes, reflecting a slight decrease from the previous election.

(With inputs from agencies.)