Dominance of National Parties in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

The six national parties secured over 63% of the total valid votes in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. These include BJP, Congress, BSP, CPI(M), AAP, and NPP. Meanwhile, 47 state parties and 3,921 independent candidates also competed. Notably, women's participation increased with 279 female independent contestants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2024 17:54 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 17:54 IST
In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the six national parties claimed a commanding position by securing more than 63% of the total valid votes, according to the Election Commission's latest data.

These dominant parties include the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)], Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and National People's Party (NPP). A significant number of 47 recognized state parties and 690 registered, unrecognized parties also entered the fray.

Additionally, 3,921 independent candidates were in the running, but a mere seven were elected. Among them, 279 were women, highlighting an increase in female participation. The 'none of the above' (NOTA) option recorded nearly 64 lakh votes, reflecting a slight decrease from the previous election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

