BJP Criticizes Congress Over Distorted Map at Belagavi Meeting

BJP leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy accused Congress of displaying a distorted Indian map at its Belagavi meeting, suggesting a threat to national sovereignty if Congress gains power. Accusations intensified with BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi alleging Congress's actions serve vote bank politics as the nation observes Veer Bal Divas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 18:17 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 18:17 IST
BJP Criticizes Congress Over Distorted Map at Belagavi Meeting
LoP, Karnataka Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent political clash, BJP leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy criticized the Congress for showcasing a distorted version of the Indian map during its centenary meeting in Belagavi, Karnataka. Narayanaswamy, serving as the Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council, alleged that the Congress intends to alter India's map if it comes into power.

Backing the accusation, BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi pointed to a social media post from 'BJP4Karnataka', calling out Congress for disrespecting India's sovereignty by portraying a map that depicted Kashmir as part of Pakistan. Trivedi condemned the move, labeling it as an attempt to pander to Congress's vote bank while juxtaposing the incident with the national observance of Veer Bal Divas.

According to the allegations made during a press conference, BJP asserted that Congress's track record includes similar acts, questioning their patriotism by noting the omission of regions like Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Aksai Chin in the displayed map. The incident has stirred political debate as the Congress convenes its CWC meeting in Belagavi on December 26 and 27 to commemorate their 1924 party session.

(With inputs from agencies.)

