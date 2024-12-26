Left Menu

Surprise Bharat Ratna Proposal for Naveen Patnaik Sparks Political Dialogue

Union Minister Giriraj Singh's proposal to award the Bharat Ratna to Odisha's Naveen Patnaik has sparked reactions, with BJD welcoming the suggestion. The issue highlights Patnaik's long-standing service and Nitish Kumar's reputed leadership. The political landscape of Bihar, with upcoming elections, remains under Nitish's influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 18:29 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 18:29 IST
Surprise Bharat Ratna Proposal for Naveen Patnaik Sparks Political Dialogue
BJD chief and former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Biju Janata Dal chief Naveen Patnaik was taken aback by Union Minister Giriraj Singh's proposal to award him the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honor. Queries about the suggestion arose after Singh advocated for both Patnaik and Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to receive this esteemed recognition.

BJD leader Amar Patnaik supported Singh's statement, affirming that such recognition for Naveen Patnaik would be welcomed given his 24-year tenure dedicated to the people of Odisha. The leader emphasized Patnaik's achievements, though remained indifferent to the actual bestowment of the award.

Giriraj Singh commented on Nitish Kumar's significant contributions to Bihar's development and expressed hopes for Kumar's leadership in the National Democratic Alliance. Kumar's role in upcoming NDA strategies was also highlighted, with Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh confirming the NDA's plan to contest the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections under his guidance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024