Surprise Bharat Ratna Proposal for Naveen Patnaik Sparks Political Dialogue

Biju Janata Dal chief Naveen Patnaik was taken aback by Union Minister Giriraj Singh's proposal to award him the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honor. Queries about the suggestion arose after Singh advocated for both Patnaik and Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to receive this esteemed recognition.

BJD leader Amar Patnaik supported Singh's statement, affirming that such recognition for Naveen Patnaik would be welcomed given his 24-year tenure dedicated to the people of Odisha. The leader emphasized Patnaik's achievements, though remained indifferent to the actual bestowment of the award.

Giriraj Singh commented on Nitish Kumar's significant contributions to Bihar's development and expressed hopes for Kumar's leadership in the National Democratic Alliance. Kumar's role in upcoming NDA strategies was also highlighted, with Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh confirming the NDA's plan to contest the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections under his guidance.

