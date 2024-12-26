Gujarat's United Call Against Amit Shah's Ambedkar Remarks

Gujarat's Dalit, Adivasi, and Other Backward Classes (OBC) associations are preparing to join nationwide protests on December 28 against Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The trigger for this discontent is Shah's remarks in Parliament regarding Babasaheb Ambedkar, which Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani criticized sharply on Thursday.

A planned non-political march by these groups will stretch from the Khokhra area to a statue of Ambedkar in Sarangpur. This rally seeks Shah's resignation following his contentious statement, which has stirred a national uproar. Mevani, who also serves as the working president of Gujarat Congress, emphasized Ambedkar's integral role in their struggle for justice and equality.

Despite widespread demands, Shah has not issued an apology. Protests are set to intensify in Gujarat if the rally on December 28 does not yield his resignation, according to Mevani. The remarks were made by Shah in the Rajya Sabha on December 17, leading to accusations from the Congress that his comments positioned the opposition party as 'anti-Ambedkar and anti-reservation'.

(With inputs from agencies.)