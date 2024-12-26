Left Menu

Gujarat's United Call Against Amit Shah's Ambedkar Remarks

Dalit, Adivasi, and OBC organizations in Gujarat plan to protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah on December 28. The protest is in response to Shah's remarks about Babasaheb Ambedkar in Parliament. The groups demand Shah's resignation and plan a rally to Ambedkar's statue in Sarangpur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 26-12-2024 18:41 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 18:41 IST
Gujarat's United Call Against Amit Shah's Ambedkar Remarks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat's Dalit, Adivasi, and Other Backward Classes (OBC) associations are preparing to join nationwide protests on December 28 against Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The trigger for this discontent is Shah's remarks in Parliament regarding Babasaheb Ambedkar, which Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani criticized sharply on Thursday.

A planned non-political march by these groups will stretch from the Khokhra area to a statue of Ambedkar in Sarangpur. This rally seeks Shah's resignation following his contentious statement, which has stirred a national uproar. Mevani, who also serves as the working president of Gujarat Congress, emphasized Ambedkar's integral role in their struggle for justice and equality.

Despite widespread demands, Shah has not issued an apology. Protests are set to intensify in Gujarat if the rally on December 28 does not yield his resignation, according to Mevani. The remarks were made by Shah in the Rajya Sabha on December 17, leading to accusations from the Congress that his comments positioned the opposition party as 'anti-Ambedkar and anti-reservation'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024