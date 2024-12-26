Left Menu

Global Political and Economic Events to Shape 2025

This schedule highlights vital global political and economic events, such as summits, visits, and anniversaries, taking place in late 2024 to early 2025. Notable activities include President Biden's visit to Italy, the World Economic Forum in Davos, and various international elections.

Updated: 26-12-2024 18:54 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 18:54 IST
Over the coming months, critical political and economic activities worldwide are set to influence the year 2025. Among the events listed are visits from heads of state, international summits, and commemorative anniversaries.

Notably, Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will visit the United States, and Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev will attend a summit in St. Petersburg. Meanwhile, President Vladimir Putin will host the leaders' summit of the Eurasian Economic Community, demonstrating the interconnected nature of these global events.

Further events include the 36th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival, the World Future Energy Summit in Abu Dhabi, and several European meetings in Brussels. Significant elections in countries like Croatia, Belarus, and Kosovo also feature prominently in this global diary.

