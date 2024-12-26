Political Turmoil Erupts Over Student Assault Case in Tamil Nadu

Protests erupted in Tamil Nadu following the sexual assault of a varsity student, with opposition parties AIADMK and BJP taking to the streets. Allegations have surfaced that the accused is connected to the ruling DMK, sparking further political controversy.

BJP's state chief, K Annamalai, accused the DMK of shielding the perpetrator due to his political affiliations. Annamalai pledged to walk barefoot until the DMK government is overthrown and will whip himself in protest, signaling serious allegations against the ruling party.

The National Commission for Women has demanded strict actions against the accused, identified as a repeat offender. The incident has highlighted political strife in Tamil Nadu amidst calls for justice and accountability from both sides.

(With inputs from agencies.)