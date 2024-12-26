Left Menu

Political Showdown: AAP and Congress in a War of Words

The Delhi Congress accuses AAP of corruption and being the BJP's 'B-team'. AAP demands Congress' expulsion from the INDIA bloc over alleged collusion with the BJP. Delhi Congress chief Yadav criticizes Kejriwal's leadership and claims AAP is losing credibility. The Delhi government distances itself from AAP's unapproved schemes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2024 21:38 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 21:38 IST
Political Showdown: AAP and Congress in a War of Words
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the latest political spat in Delhi, the city's Congress unit has accused AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal of deflecting blame and claims the party is suffering for acting as the 'B-team' of the BJP. This accusation comes shortly after AAP threatened to expel Congress from the INDIA bloc, alleging BJP alignment.

Delhi Congress leader Devender Yadav argued that after releasing a damning white paper on AAP's alleged corruption, the party's public trust has waned. Yadav criticized the leadership of Kejriwal and his associates, stating they're desperately seeking public approval amidst scandals.

Tensions escalated when senior Congress figure Sandeep Dikshit reported AAP's 'Mahila Samman' scheme to the Lieutenant Governor as a fraud. The Delhi government warned citizens against unapproved schemes, amplifying the friction. With upcoming Delhi elections, this political contest is far from over.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024