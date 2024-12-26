Political Showdown: AAP and Congress in a War of Words

In the latest political spat in Delhi, the city's Congress unit has accused AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal of deflecting blame and claims the party is suffering for acting as the 'B-team' of the BJP. This accusation comes shortly after AAP threatened to expel Congress from the INDIA bloc, alleging BJP alignment.

Delhi Congress leader Devender Yadav argued that after releasing a damning white paper on AAP's alleged corruption, the party's public trust has waned. Yadav criticized the leadership of Kejriwal and his associates, stating they're desperately seeking public approval amidst scandals.

Tensions escalated when senior Congress figure Sandeep Dikshit reported AAP's 'Mahila Samman' scheme to the Lieutenant Governor as a fraud. The Delhi government warned citizens against unapproved schemes, amplifying the friction. With upcoming Delhi elections, this political contest is far from over.

(With inputs from agencies.)