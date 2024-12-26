Congress Intervention in Vaishno Devi Ropeway Protest

A Congress team from Jammu and Kashmir was halted on Thursday by the police as they headed to Katra, intending to support the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Samiti in their protest against a proposed ropeway project.

The protest, now in its second day, includes a shutdown in the Trikuta Hills and a hunger strike demanding the release of individuals detained during earlier demonstrations in Katra, a key location for the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage.

Police stopped the delegation led by J&K Congress working president Raman Bhalla and ex-minister Yogesh Sawhney at the Ban toll plaza on the Jammu-Srinagar highway, sparking Bhalla's criticism of the authorities' handling of the peaceful protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)