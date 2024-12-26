Left Menu

Political Parties' Hefty Donations: A Financial Insight

During 2023-24, India's major political parties received substantial financial contributions ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. The BJP garnered over Rs 2,604 crore, dwarfing the Congress's Rs 281 crore. Various trusts significantly contributed to these funds while smaller donations also played a role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2024 22:29 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 22:29 IST
In a striking revelation ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission (EC) disclosed the substantial financial contributions received by India's political heavyweights during the fiscal year 2023-24. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) topped the list, accumulating a staggering Rs 2,604.74 crore.

The opposition Congress managed to secure a comparatively modest Rs 281.38 crore. Major contributions to the BJP came from various electoral trusts, with Prudent Electoral Trust alone donating over Rs 723 crore. The Congress, however, pinned its hopes on the Prudent Electoral Trust, receiving over Rs 150 crore.

The BJP benefited heavily from electoral bonds purchased by corporate giants like Vedanta and Airtel, while the Aam Aadmi Party and Communist Party of India-Marxist recorded over Rs 11 crore and Rs 7.64 crore, respectively. These financial disclosures highlight varying donor landscapes across political factions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

