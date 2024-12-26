Political Parties' Hefty Donations: A Financial Insight

In a striking revelation ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission (EC) disclosed the substantial financial contributions received by India's political heavyweights during the fiscal year 2023-24. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) topped the list, accumulating a staggering Rs 2,604.74 crore.

The opposition Congress managed to secure a comparatively modest Rs 281.38 crore. Major contributions to the BJP came from various electoral trusts, with Prudent Electoral Trust alone donating over Rs 723 crore. The Congress, however, pinned its hopes on the Prudent Electoral Trust, receiving over Rs 150 crore.

The BJP benefited heavily from electoral bonds purchased by corporate giants like Vedanta and Airtel, while the Aam Aadmi Party and Communist Party of India-Marxist recorded over Rs 11 crore and Rs 7.64 crore, respectively. These financial disclosures highlight varying donor landscapes across political factions.

