Putin: Time Runs Out for Ukrainian Gas Deal
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that there was no available time this year to finalize a new Ukrainian gas transit agreement. Despite willingness from Russia to negotiate, legal issues and unresolved negotiations with Kyiv prevent progress. Potential talks in Slovakia remain speculative.
- Country:
- Russia
With the year drawing to a close, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared that there is insufficient time to finalize a new gas transit agreement with Ukraine. He highlighted the constraints preventing the signing of any agreement just before the New Year.
Putin emphasized that while Russia is prepared to supply gas through Ukraine to any client, a legal dispute has stalled this process. Despite Russia's readiness to extend the current deal, Ukraine has repeatedly refused any extension.
The possibility of Slovakia hosting discussions between Russia and Ukraine was mentioned, yet remains tentative with no confirmation of forthcoming talks.
