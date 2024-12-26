Putin: Time Runs Out for Ukrainian Gas Deal

With the year drawing to a close, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared that there is insufficient time to finalize a new gas transit agreement with Ukraine. He highlighted the constraints preventing the signing of any agreement just before the New Year.

Putin emphasized that while Russia is prepared to supply gas through Ukraine to any client, a legal dispute has stalled this process. Despite Russia's readiness to extend the current deal, Ukraine has repeatedly refused any extension.

The possibility of Slovakia hosting discussions between Russia and Ukraine was mentioned, yet remains tentative with no confirmation of forthcoming talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)