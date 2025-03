Tensions Escalate: Russian Air Defense Downs 59 Ukrainian Drones in 24 Hours

In a significant escalation of tensions, Russian air defense units successfully destroyed 59 Ukrainian drones over a 24-hour period, targeting several southwestern regions, according to Russian authorities. The incident resulted in the death of one individual in Rostov.

The Russian defense ministry detailed that 29 drones were intercepted overnight in the Rostov region, with additional drones downed across the Astrakhan, Voronezh, Volgograd, Kursk, and Saratov regions, including Crimea.

Authorities confirmed one fatality due to a vehicle catching fire in Rostov, as stated by acting governor Yuri Slyusar. Meanwhile, debris in Astrakhan caused property damage but no injuries. The lack of immediate comment from Ukraine keeps the ongoing conflict's civilian impact in question.

