Nation Mourns the Loss of Visionary Reformer Manmohan Singh

Sharad Pawar, president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has expressed deep sorrow over the death of former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

The veteran leader passed away in Delhi at the age of 92, marking the end of an era that saw significant economic reform and visionary leadership.

Pawar lauded Singh as a beacon of humility and foresight, whose legacy will continue to inspire future generations. He described Singh's demise as an unbearable loss to the nation and the global community.

(With inputs from agencies.)