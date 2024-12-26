Nation Mourns the Loss of Visionary Reformer Manmohan Singh
NCP president Sharad Pawar expressed his condolences over the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, referring to him as a great economist and visionary reformer. Singh, 92, passed away in Delhi. He was celebrated for his humility, compassion, and economic contributions to India.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-12-2024 23:24 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 23:24 IST
- Country:
- India
Sharad Pawar, president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has expressed deep sorrow over the death of former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.
The veteran leader passed away in Delhi at the age of 92, marking the end of an era that saw significant economic reform and visionary leadership.
Pawar lauded Singh as a beacon of humility and foresight, whose legacy will continue to inspire future generations. He described Singh's demise as an unbearable loss to the nation and the global community.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragic Accident Claims Life of Indian Student in Leicestershire
IMHC 2024 Kicks Off with High-Level Discussions on Preserving and Advancing India’s Maritime Legacy
India's Creative Youth Shine at INSD's Gala Extravaganza
India and Britain Gear Up for Free Trade Talks
India and Britain Set to Resume Free Trade Agreement Talks