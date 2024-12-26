Left Menu

Nation Mourns the Loss of Visionary Reformer Manmohan Singh

NCP president Sharad Pawar expressed his condolences over the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, referring to him as a great economist and visionary reformer. Singh, 92, passed away in Delhi. He was celebrated for his humility, compassion, and economic contributions to India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-12-2024 23:24 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 23:24 IST
Nation Mourns the Loss of Visionary Reformer Manmohan Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Sharad Pawar, president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has expressed deep sorrow over the death of former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

The veteran leader passed away in Delhi at the age of 92, marking the end of an era that saw significant economic reform and visionary leadership.

Pawar lauded Singh as a beacon of humility and foresight, whose legacy will continue to inspire future generations. He described Singh's demise as an unbearable loss to the nation and the global community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new funding laws

Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new fund...

 Taiwan
2
Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

 Japan
3
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people

Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some ...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024