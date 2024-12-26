Remembering Manmohan Singh: The Architect of India's Economic Reforms

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, renowned for revolutionizing India's economic framework, has passed away at the age of 92. The news of Singh's demise was confirmed by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, where he was admitted in critical condition.

H.D. Deve Gowda, former Prime Minister, acknowledged Singh's significant contributions, describing him as a patient and brilliant economist who will be remembered for changing India's economic future. His son, Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, echoed the sentiments, emphasizing Singh's role as a visionary statesman.

Both leaders mourned Singh's passing, highlighting his integrity, humility, and intellect that inspired generations. They expressed their heartfelt condolences to Singh's family, marking the loss as an irreplaceable void in the nation's history.

(With inputs from agencies.)