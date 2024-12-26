Left Menu

Remembering Manmohan Singh: The Architect of India's Economic Reforms

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, known for his pivotal role in India's economic reforms, has passed away at 92. H.D. Deve Gowda and H.D. Kumaraswamy expressed deep sorrow, remembering him as a brilliant economist and statesman, whose integrity and intellect left a lasting legacy in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-12-2024 23:32 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 23:32 IST
Remembering Manmohan Singh: The Architect of India's Economic Reforms
Manmohan Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, renowned for revolutionizing India's economic framework, has passed away at the age of 92. The news of Singh's demise was confirmed by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, where he was admitted in critical condition.

H.D. Deve Gowda, former Prime Minister, acknowledged Singh's significant contributions, describing him as a patient and brilliant economist who will be remembered for changing India's economic future. His son, Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, echoed the sentiments, emphasizing Singh's role as a visionary statesman.

Both leaders mourned Singh's passing, highlighting his integrity, humility, and intellect that inspired generations. They expressed their heartfelt condolences to Singh's family, marking the loss as an irreplaceable void in the nation's history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new funding laws

Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new fund...

 Taiwan
2
Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

 Japan
3
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people

Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some ...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024