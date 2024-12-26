Nation Mourns: The Passing of An Architect of Modern India

The nation mourns the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who died at the age of 92, leaving behind a legacy of economic reform and statesmanship. Leaders from various political parties expressed their grief and paid tribute to Singh's enduring impact on India's development.

Singh's death was confirmed by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, where he was admitted in a critical state. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini described Singh's contributions as unforgettable and praised his simplicity, while Punjab's leaders remembered his special attachment to the region.

Prominent Congress figures like Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Kumari Selja highlighted Singh's role in pioneering economic reforms and embodying democratic values. His colleagues, including Randeep Singh Surjewala, praised his wisdom and foresight, mourning the irreplaceable loss to the party and the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)