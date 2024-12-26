Left Menu

Nation Mourns: The Passing of An Architect of Modern India

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh passed away at 92, prompting an outpouring of condolences from political leaders across India. Known for his economic reforms and commitment to democratic values, Singh's leadership left a lasting impact on the nation's growth and global standing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-12-2024 23:33 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 23:33 IST
Nation Mourns: The Passing of An Architect of Modern India
Manmohan Singh
  • Country:
  • India

The nation mourns the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who died at the age of 92, leaving behind a legacy of economic reform and statesmanship. Leaders from various political parties expressed their grief and paid tribute to Singh's enduring impact on India's development.

Singh's death was confirmed by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, where he was admitted in a critical state. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini described Singh's contributions as unforgettable and praised his simplicity, while Punjab's leaders remembered his special attachment to the region.

Prominent Congress figures like Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Kumari Selja highlighted Singh's role in pioneering economic reforms and embodying democratic values. His colleagues, including Randeep Singh Surjewala, praised his wisdom and foresight, mourning the irreplaceable loss to the party and the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new funding laws

Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new fund...

 Taiwan
2
Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

 Japan
3
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people

Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some ...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024