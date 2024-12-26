Remembering Manmohan Singh: An Architect of Economic Reforms and Humble Leader

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his condolences on the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, acknowledging his significant contributions to India's economy and his humble nature.

Singh passed away at the age of 92 on Thursday night in Delhi's AIIMS hospital. Known as the architect of India's economic reforms, he represented Assam in the Rajya Sabha for 28 years, starting in 1991.

Sarma recalled Singh's simplicity and intellectual capability, highlighting his patient attention to social issues during his tenure. He praised Singh's role in transitioning India from decades of socialist policies to a more open market system.

(With inputs from agencies.)