Manmohan Singh: A Legacy of Humility and Substance
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, remembered for his humility and substantive contributions, passed away. Tributes from notable figures like D Subbarao, Rajiv Kumar, and Nitin Gadkari highlight his impact on India's economy and his role as a listener who seldom spoke but always added value.
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, acknowledged for his wisdom and understated presence, has passed away. His quiet demeanor paired with impactful discourse left a memorable mark on Indian politics, as highlighted by former RBI Governor D Subbarao and others in their heartfelt tributes.
Rajiv Kumar, ex-Niti Aayog Vice Chairman, reflected on Singh's open-door policy as Finance Minister and his encouragement to the younger generation. Kumar expressed gratitude for Singh's career-shaping advice, illustrating the former Prime Minister's influence and kindness towards budding economists.
Union ministers paid homage, with Nitin Gadkari and Sarbananda Sonowal underscoring Singh's pivotal role in India's economic development and his enduring public legacy. They described his passing as a significant loss for the nation and its political landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
