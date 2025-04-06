Sri Lanka's Legacy in Cricket: Foreshadowing T20

In a nod to Sri Lanka's influential role in cricket, Prime Minister Narendra Modi credited the nation's aggressive and innovative playing style during the 1996 World Cup as a precursor to the modern T20 format. The acknowledgment came during his interaction with Sri Lanka's World Cup-winning team in Colombo.

Modi highlighted that the victories of India in 1983 and Sri Lanka in 1996 have significantly transformed the global cricket scene. The 1996 squad, featuring players like Sanath Jayasuriya and Chaminda Vaas, received accolades for their trailblazing approach, which has left a lasting impact on the sport.

During the visit, Modi emphasized India's commitment to regional friendship, recalling India's support for Sri Lanka amid challenging times. He reiterated India's ''Neighbourhood First'' policy, promising assistance in developing cricket infrastructure in Jaffna and recognizing India's role in aiding Sri Lanka during economic and environmental crises.

(With inputs from agencies.)