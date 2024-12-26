Nation Mourns: The Giant of Economics, Manmohan Singh
Indian political leaders mourn the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, praising his contributions to economics and politics. Singh, a respected economist and politician, died at AIIMS Delhi at the age of 92. Leaders describe his passing as a significant loss to Indian politics.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai paid homage to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, lauding him as a 'giant of economics.' Sai expressed deep sorrow over Singh's passing at AIIMS Delhi, where the esteemed former leader died at age 92.
Former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel echoed these sentiments, honoring Singh as a 'great national worker.' Both leaders reflected on Singh's remarkable contributions to India's economic and political landscape, notably his roles as Finance Minister, Reserve Bank Governor, and Planning Commission Head.
Honoring Singh's legacy, former CM Raman Singh acknowledged the immeasurable loss his death represents for Indian politics. Leaders united in grief, emphasizing Singh's enduring influence on the nation's history.
