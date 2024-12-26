A Nation Mourns: Remembering Manmohan Singh

India's former President Pratibha Patil has expressed deep sorrow following the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, aged 92, in Delhi on Thursday night.

Patil described Singh as a learned colleague whose vast knowledge and wisdom were invaluable during her presidency. She cherished their close working relationship.

Singh, appreciated across political lines for his contributions to India's economic reforms, was remembered by Patil as a dedicated leader whose legacy will endure.

(With inputs from agencies.)