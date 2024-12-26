Left Menu

A Nation Mourns: Remembering Manmohan Singh

Pratibha Patil, former President of India, expressed condolences over the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Singh, aged 92, passed away in Delhi, leaving behind a legacy as a respected parliamentarian and the architect of India's economic reforms. Patil fondly recalls their professional association.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-12-2024 23:49 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 23:49 IST
Pratibha Patil
  • Country:
  • India

India's former President Pratibha Patil has expressed deep sorrow following the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, aged 92, in Delhi on Thursday night.

Patil described Singh as a learned colleague whose vast knowledge and wisdom were invaluable during her presidency. She cherished their close working relationship.

Singh, appreciated across political lines for his contributions to India's economic reforms, was remembered by Patil as a dedicated leader whose legacy will endure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

