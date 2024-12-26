Nation Bids Farewell to Visionary Leader Manmohan Singh

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla expressed deep condolences following the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Describing Singh as a distinguished economist and politician, Birla highlighted his longtime service to India in various roles.

Birla took to social media platform X to acknowledge Singh's extensive contributions as an efficient administrator, long-serving finance minister, and esteemed prime minister of the country.

The former prime minister's demise was confirmed by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi. Singh, who was admitted to the hospital's Emergency ward in critical condition, succumbed to age-related medical issues after a sudden loss of consciousness on December 26.

(With inputs from agencies.)