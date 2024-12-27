Nation Mourns: Remembering Dr. Manmohan Singh's Legacy

India was united in grief on Thursday, as the sports fraternity joined the nation in mourning the passing of Dr. Manmohan Singh. Tributes poured in extolling his calm leadership and wisdom, with figures such as Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh paying heartfelt homage.

Dr. Singh, who passed away at the age of 92 at AIIMS, was lauded for his visionary reforms and leadership. Esteemed personalities highlighted his role in transforming India's economic landscape and his dedication to the nation's progress.

During his tenure as Prime Minister, Singh was pivotal in hosting the 2010 Commonwealth Games. The former leader, who also introduced key economic reforms in 1991, had a storied political career that spanned decades, marking him as one of India's most respected statesmen.

(With inputs from agencies.)