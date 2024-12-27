A Tribute to Manmohan Singh: The Architect of India's Economic Reforms Passes Away

Describing former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh as an exceptional figure of decency and grace, former Law Minister Ashwani Kumar lamented that India has lost a voice of reason with his death.

Manmohan Singh, the driving force behind India's economic reforms and a consensus builder in politics, died Thursday night at the age of 92.

Kumar, who served in Singh's cabinet, reflected on Singh's legacy, highlighting his humility and resolve, particularly with the Indo-US nuclear deal. He noted that history will remember Singh generously for his leadership and contributions to the nation's growth.

