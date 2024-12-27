Protest in Patna: Aspirants Demand Re-examination Over Alleged Exam Irregularities
Prashant Kishor issued an ultimatum to Bihar's government to resolve issues concerning the alleged question paper leak of a PSC exam within three days. Civil service aspirants have been protesting and facing police action. Another political figure has opposed Kishor's involvement, citing concerns over political opportunism.
On Thursday, Prashant Kishor, a renowned political strategist turned activist, gave a three-day deadline to the Bihar government, led by Nitish Kumar, to address grievances over a claimed question paper leak in a recent public service exam.
The state has witnessed widespread protests by civil service aspirants regarding the issue, with police criticized for their use of force against protesters. Kishor, whose Jan Suraaj party had previously requested the cancellation of the exam, warned of further protests if police use force again.
Joining the protest site in Gardani Bagh, Kishor promised support to demonstrators seeking a re-examination and vowed to partake in the protest march. Meanwhile, criticism emerged regarding his involvement, with others accusing him of seeking political gain from the unrest.
