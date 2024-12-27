Protest in Patna: Aspirants Demand Re-examination Over Alleged Exam Irregularities

On Thursday, Prashant Kishor, a renowned political strategist turned activist, gave a three-day deadline to the Bihar government, led by Nitish Kumar, to address grievances over a claimed question paper leak in a recent public service exam.

The state has witnessed widespread protests by civil service aspirants regarding the issue, with police criticized for their use of force against protesters. Kishor, whose Jan Suraaj party had previously requested the cancellation of the exam, warned of further protests if police use force again.

Joining the protest site in Gardani Bagh, Kishor promised support to demonstrators seeking a re-examination and vowed to partake in the protest march. Meanwhile, criticism emerged regarding his involvement, with others accusing him of seeking political gain from the unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)