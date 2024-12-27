Left Menu

Legacy of a Statesman: Manmohan Singh's Dual Legacy

Former PM Manmohan Singh, known for economic reforms and strategic foreign policy corrections, passed away at AIIMS at 92. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted Singh's contributions, expressing deep grief and admiration for the leader's legacy. Jaishankar is currently visiting the US.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, celebrated as the architect of India's economic reforms, passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Thursday night, aged 92. His demise was met with profound sorrow from various political leaders and the nation.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed his condolences, recognizing Singh not only for his economic contributions but also for implementing significant 'strategic corrections' in India's foreign policy. Jaishankar, who fondly remembered working under Singh's leadership, remarked on the former PM's enduring kindness and courtesy.

The news of Singh's passing comes as Jaishankar is on an official visit to the United States, highlighting the global context of Singh's legacy and India's diplomatic endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

