Manmohan Singh: The Architect of Modern India's Economic Reforms
Manmohan Singh, India's former Prime Minister, was a pivotal figure in shaping the country's economic landscape. From unshackling India from the licence raj to steering the nation through crises, Singh's legacy includes notable reforms like RTI and RTE. Despite facing corruption allegations, he remained a respected global figure.
- Country:
- India
Manmohan Singh, a former Indian Prime Minister, has passed away at the age of 92. Known for architecting India's economic reforms, he played a key role in liberalizing India's economy and introducing pathbreaking initiatives such as the Right to Information Act.
Singh's tenure as Prime Minister witnessed both unprecedented economic growth and challenges, including allegations of corruption that marred his government. Despite this, Singh remained a stalwart figure, earning respect on the global stage for his academic and economic contributions.
While his quiet demeanor and academic background set him apart in the political arena, Singh's legacy is defined by his significant impact on India's economic policies and his unwavering commitment to ethical governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
