Remembering Manmohan Singh: A Secular Visionary
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh passed away on Thursday night, leaving behind a legacy of economic reforms and commitment to secularism. The Left parties paid tribute, emphasizing his dedication to democracy and his belief that history would be kinder to him than contemporary media.
Renowned for his economic reforms and steadfast commitment to secularism, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has passed away at the age of 92. His death was confirmed by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, on Thursday night. Singh's contribution to India was recognized on social media by several political parties.
The Communist Party of India (Marxist) expressed their sorrow, highlighting Singh's dedication to democracy and the pluralist ethos of India. They extended condolences to Singh's family, noting his influential role in shaping the country's political landscape.
Recalling Singh's words, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya remarked on Singh's enduring belief in his leadership, despite criticism. As India reflects on his legacy, many acknowledge his assertion that 'history will be kinder than contemporary media.'
