Nation Mourns the Loss of Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh

The nation is in mourning after the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away last night at the age of 92 in AIIMS Hospital, New Delhi. The Union Home Ministry has declared a seven-day state mourning across India as a tribute to the late leader.

The ministry has informed all state and union territory chief secretaries that the national flag will be flown at half-mast during this period. All official entertainment is suspended, and Singh will be accorded a state funeral.

Singh, celebrated for his role in crafting India's economic reforms, has left a significant legacy. The national flag will also fly at half-mast in Indian missions and high commissions worldwide on the day of his funeral, honoring his profound impact on the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)