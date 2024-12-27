Left Menu

Nation Mourns the Loss of Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh

India announces a seven-day state mourning to honor former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away at the age of 92. Flags will fly at half-mast, and official entertainment will cease during this period. Singh, known as the architect of India's economic reforms, will receive a state funeral.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2024 07:58 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 07:58 IST
Nation Mourns the Loss of Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh
Manmohan Singh
  • Country:
  • India

The nation is in mourning after the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away last night at the age of 92 in AIIMS Hospital, New Delhi. The Union Home Ministry has declared a seven-day state mourning across India as a tribute to the late leader.

The ministry has informed all state and union territory chief secretaries that the national flag will be flown at half-mast during this period. All official entertainment is suspended, and Singh will be accorded a state funeral.

Singh, celebrated for his role in crafting India's economic reforms, has left a significant legacy. The national flag will also fly at half-mast in Indian missions and high commissions worldwide on the day of his funeral, honoring his profound impact on the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new funding laws

Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new fund...

 Taiwan
2
Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

 Japan
3
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people

Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some ...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024