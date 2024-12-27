Left Menu

Tributes Pour in for India's Economic Reformer, Manmohan Singh

The United States and international leaders mourn the passing of Manmohan Singh, India's former Prime Minister and architect of major economic reforms. His efforts significantly advanced US-India relations through the Civil Nuclear Cooperation Agreement and spurred economic growth in India. Singh's legacy endures as a pioneer in global diplomacy and economics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanfrancisco | Updated: 27-12-2024 08:54 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 08:54 IST
Tributes Pour in for India's Economic Reformer, Manmohan Singh
Manmohan Singh

The world mourns the loss of Manmohan Singh, India's former Prime Minister, who passed away at 92. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken hailed Singh as a pivotal figure in strengthening the bilateral strategic partnership between the United States and India.

Singh, celebrated for his economic reforms that spurred India's rapid growth, was instrumental in overseeing the US-India Civil Nuclear Cooperation Agreement. This historic milestone marked a significant step forward in diplomatic and economic advancements between the two nations.

Significant figures, including Indian American Congressman Ro Khanna, praised Singh's contributions, recalling his transformative leadership. Singh's legacy as an economic reformer and a staunch advocate for closer U.S.-India relations remains a cornerstone of bilateral cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new funding laws

Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new fund...

 Taiwan
2
Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

 Japan
3
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people

Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some ...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024