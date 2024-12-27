Tributes Pour in for India's Economic Reformer, Manmohan Singh

The world mourns the loss of Manmohan Singh, India's former Prime Minister, who passed away at 92. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken hailed Singh as a pivotal figure in strengthening the bilateral strategic partnership between the United States and India.

Singh, celebrated for his economic reforms that spurred India's rapid growth, was instrumental in overseeing the US-India Civil Nuclear Cooperation Agreement. This historic milestone marked a significant step forward in diplomatic and economic advancements between the two nations.

Significant figures, including Indian American Congressman Ro Khanna, praised Singh's contributions, recalling his transformative leadership. Singh's legacy as an economic reformer and a staunch advocate for closer U.S.-India relations remains a cornerstone of bilateral cooperation.

