Manmohan Singh: The Humble Architect of India's Economic Reforms

Manmohan Singh, the former Prime Minister of India and esteemed economist, passed away at 92, leaving behind a legacy of economic reform and diplomatic achievement. A man known for his humility, Singh played a crucial role in shaping India's economic landscape.

During his ten-year tenure, Singh made significant efforts to forge peace with Pakistan, although his attempts were thwarted by events such as the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. His global reputation as an intellectual and a consensus builder was widely respected, and his outreach to nations like Saudi Arabia reshaped India's international relations.

Singh's economic legacy includes the 1991 economic reforms and the successful India-US nuclear deal. Former Deputy NSA Pankaj Saran highlights Singh's impact on both domestic and foreign policy, portraying him as a leader who valued listening and learning, making a lasting mark on the country's history.

