Xi's Southeast Asian Diplomacy: Strengthening Ties Amid Global Tensions

During his tour of Southeast Asia, Chinese President Xi Jinping has underscored the importance of a United Nations-centered international order, especially in light of the escalating trade tensions with the United States. His visit includes stops in Malaysia, Vietnam, and Cambodia, key allies in the region.

In an article published in Malaysia's The Star newspaper, Xi articulated his vision of promoting fairer global governance through adherence to international law and multilateral trade systems. He stressed the maintenance of global industrial supply chains and an open international environment, aligning these principles with China's economic strategies.

Faced with hefty tariffs imposed by the Trump administration, China calls for dismantling trade barriers and expanding partnerships. Xi's meetings with Malaysian leaders aim to enhance cooperation in areas like the Belt and Road Initiative and trade, further solidifying China's role as Malaysia's largest trading partner.

