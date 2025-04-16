Xi's Southeast Asian Diplomacy: Strengthening Ties Amid Global Tensions
China's President Xi Jinping emphasizes support for a U.N.-centered international system during his Southeast Asian tour amid escalating U.S.-China trade tensions. Xi aims to strengthen ties with regional allies through the Belt and Road Initiative and discusses cooperation on various fronts in meetings with Malaysian leaders.
During his tour of Southeast Asia, Chinese President Xi Jinping has underscored the importance of a United Nations-centered international order, especially in light of the escalating trade tensions with the United States. His visit includes stops in Malaysia, Vietnam, and Cambodia, key allies in the region.
In an article published in Malaysia's The Star newspaper, Xi articulated his vision of promoting fairer global governance through adherence to international law and multilateral trade systems. He stressed the maintenance of global industrial supply chains and an open international environment, aligning these principles with China's economic strategies.
Faced with hefty tariffs imposed by the Trump administration, China calls for dismantling trade barriers and expanding partnerships. Xi's meetings with Malaysian leaders aim to enhance cooperation in areas like the Belt and Road Initiative and trade, further solidifying China's role as Malaysia's largest trading partner.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Fire officials say a burst gas pipe has caused a colossal fire in Malaysia, reports AP.
Explosive Blaze: Gas Pipeline Eruption in Malaysian Suburb
Blaze at Petronas Pipeline Sparks Urgent Response in Malaysia
Gas fire in Malaysia has injured more than 100 people but appears to be diminishing, reports AP.
Gas Pipeline Blast Sparks Devastation in Malaysia: Over 100 Injured