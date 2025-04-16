Strategic Diplomacy: Iran's Key Message to Russia Ahead of Nuclear Talks

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi is set to visit Russia on Thursday, marking strategic diplomatic engagement ahead of crucial nuclear discussions between Tehran and the U.S., according to a report by Russia's RIA state news agency.

During this significant trip, Araqchi is expected to deliver a pivotal message from Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, to Russian President Vladimir Putin, as reported by Iranian state media on Wednesday.

This meeting underscores the importance of high-level dialogue and strategic partnerships for Iran as it navigates international negotiations regarding its nuclear programme.

(With inputs from agencies.)