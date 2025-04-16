Left Menu

Strategic Diplomacy: Iran's Key Message to Russia Ahead of Nuclear Talks

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi will travel to Russia for discussions ahead of U.S.-Iran nuclear talks. Araqchi aims to convey a message from Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei to Russian President Vladimir Putin, signaling high-level strategic diplomatic engagements concerning Iran's nuclear program negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 16-04-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 17:26 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi is set to visit Russia on Thursday, marking strategic diplomatic engagement ahead of crucial nuclear discussions between Tehran and the U.S., according to a report by Russia's RIA state news agency.

During this significant trip, Araqchi is expected to deliver a pivotal message from Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, to Russian President Vladimir Putin, as reported by Iranian state media on Wednesday.

This meeting underscores the importance of high-level dialogue and strategic partnerships for Iran as it navigates international negotiations regarding its nuclear programme.

(With inputs from agencies.)

