Remembering Manmohan Singh: Architect of India's Economic Reforms

Senior Congress leaders expressed their condolences on Friday following the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, a key figure in India's economic reforms. Singh, aged 92, died in New Delhi on Thursday night.

Congress leaders, gathering in Belagavi for a convention, suspended proceedings to return to Delhi upon the news of Singh's demise. Manish Tewari reflected on his close relationship with Singh, emphasizing his role in the liberalization of India's economy in 1991.

Sachin Pilot and Shashi Tharoor joined in honoring Singh, praising his honesty, humility, and enduring national focus. They underscored his contributions as Prime Minister, Finance Minister, and RBI Governor, which left a lasting legacy.

