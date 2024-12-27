Left Menu

Remembering Manmohan Singh: Architect of India's Economic Reforms

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh passed away at 92 in New Delhi. Known for his pivotal role in India's economic reforms, Singh's contributions are fondly remembered by senior Congress leaders. Tributes highlight his integrity, intellect, and lasting impact on the nation's economic landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 27-12-2024 09:46 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 09:46 IST
Remembering Manmohan Singh: Architect of India's Economic Reforms
Manmohan Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leaders expressed their condolences on Friday following the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, a key figure in India's economic reforms. Singh, aged 92, died in New Delhi on Thursday night.

Congress leaders, gathering in Belagavi for a convention, suspended proceedings to return to Delhi upon the news of Singh's demise. Manish Tewari reflected on his close relationship with Singh, emphasizing his role in the liberalization of India's economy in 1991.

Sachin Pilot and Shashi Tharoor joined in honoring Singh, praising his honesty, humility, and enduring national focus. They underscored his contributions as Prime Minister, Finance Minister, and RBI Governor, which left a lasting legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new funding laws

Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new fund...

 Taiwan
2
Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

 Japan
3
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people

Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some ...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024