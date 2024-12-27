Remembering Manmohan Singh: Architect of India's Economic Reforms
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh passed away at 92 in New Delhi. Known for his pivotal role in India's economic reforms, Singh's contributions are fondly remembered by senior Congress leaders. Tributes highlight his integrity, intellect, and lasting impact on the nation's economic landscape.
- Country:
- India
Senior Congress leaders expressed their condolences on Friday following the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, a key figure in India's economic reforms. Singh, aged 92, died in New Delhi on Thursday night.
Congress leaders, gathering in Belagavi for a convention, suspended proceedings to return to Delhi upon the news of Singh's demise. Manish Tewari reflected on his close relationship with Singh, emphasizing his role in the liberalization of India's economy in 1991.
Sachin Pilot and Shashi Tharoor joined in honoring Singh, praising his honesty, humility, and enduring national focus. They underscored his contributions as Prime Minister, Finance Minister, and RBI Governor, which left a lasting legacy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tributes Paid to 2001 Parliament Attack Heroes
Congress Leaders Rally Support for Orphaned Children in Harassment Case
Emotional Tributes and Political Tensions in Madhya Pradesh Winter Assembly
Legacy of Maestro Zakir Hussain: Tributes Pour in as World Mourns
BJP Targets Congress Leadership Amidst EVM Debate