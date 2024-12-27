Left Menu

Tribute to Manmohan Singh: Architect of Modern India's Economy

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, known for his role as the architect of India's economic reforms and his visionary outlook, has passed away at the age of 92. Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan praised Singh's economic acumen and his ability to attract top talent and handle criticism with grace.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, lauded for his economic brilliance and vision, died at the age of 92. His significant contributions to India's economic reforms were highlighted by former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan, who described him as politically astute and a person of great integrity.

Singh, known for his understated demeanor, attracted intellectuals such as Montek Singh Ahluwalia, Rangarajan, and Rakesh Mohan to his team. Rajan noted Singh's ability to listen and incorporate diverse viewpoints, making him a respected leader.

Serving as Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, Singh's legacy includes liberalization efforts that laid the foundation for the modern Indian economy. His relationship with key figures, personal integrity, and visionary leadership remain influential.

(With inputs from agencies.)

