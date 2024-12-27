Nation Mourns Passing of Visionary Economist and Former PM Manmohan Singh

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed deep sorrow over the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. The respected economist, who died at the age of 92 in AIIMS Delhi, was hailed for his pioneering economic reforms that shaped modern India.

Khandu highlighted Singh’s key role in the financial reforms of the early 1990s, crediting him with laying the foundation of a vibrant and resilient nation. "His demise marks the end of an era in Indian politics," Khandu noted, conveying his condolences to Singh's family and admirers.

Similarly, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and APCC President Nabam Tuki paid tribute, recognizing Singh's visionary leadership that spurred special economic packages for the North Eastern states, ensuring his legacy as one of the world’s greatest economists.

(With inputs from agencies.)