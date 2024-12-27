Left Menu

Nation Mourns Passing of Visionary Economist and Former PM Manmohan Singh

The death of former Indian Prime Minister and distinguished economist Manmohan Singh at the age of 92 was mourned by leaders across Arunachal Pradesh. Reputed for his economic reforms in the 1990s, Singh laid the foundation for a resilient India. Condolences were shared widely on social media.

27-12-2024
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed deep sorrow over the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. The respected economist, who died at the age of 92 in AIIMS Delhi, was hailed for his pioneering economic reforms that shaped modern India.

Khandu highlighted Singh’s key role in the financial reforms of the early 1990s, crediting him with laying the foundation of a vibrant and resilient nation. "His demise marks the end of an era in Indian politics," Khandu noted, conveying his condolences to Singh's family and admirers.

Similarly, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and APCC President Nabam Tuki paid tribute, recognizing Singh's visionary leadership that spurred special economic packages for the North Eastern states, ensuring his legacy as one of the world’s greatest economists.

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

Latest News

