Farewell to a Consensus Builder: Singh's Legacy in Politics

Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq mourns the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, praising him as a statesman dedicated to dialogue and peace. Singh, known for his economic reforms and political consensus-building, passed away at 92 in Delhi. Farooq recalls Singh's commitment to Kashmir’s dialogue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 27-12-2024 12:46 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 12:46 IST
Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq expressed deep sorrow over the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, describing him as a statesman dedicated to harmony and dialogue.

Manmohan Singh, credited as the chief architect of India's economic reforms and a prominent consensus-builder in India's tumultuous political sphere, passed away on Thursday night at AIIMS, Delhi, at the age of 92.

Reflecting on Singh's legacy, Umar Farooq highlighted their discussions regarding Kashmir, emphasizing Singh's sincere commitment to dialogue and peace across borders. The religious leader noted Singh's open-minded approach towards Hurriyat Conference and his vision for lasting peace with neighboring countries.

