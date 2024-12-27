Left Menu

YSRCP Fights Back: Statewide Protests Against Power Hike

The YSRCP organized statewide protests in Andhra Pradesh against power tariff hikes imposed by the TDP-led NDA government. Leaders criticized Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for increasing tariffs substantially, adding a financial burden on citizens. Demonstrations occurred across multiple districts, demanding a rollback of the hikes.

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) organized widespread protests across Andhra Pradesh on Friday, voicing strong opposition to the recent power tariff hikes introduced under the ruling TDP-led NDA government.

YSRCP leaders and supporters took to the streets in various districts such as Nellore, Chittoor, and Visakhapatnam, criticizing Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's decision to increase tariffs. They argue this move burdens citizens with an additional Rs 15,000 crore in expenses.

The protests included rallies and demonstrations, such as one led by senior leader P Ramachandra Reddy in Chittoor, despite adverse weather conditions. In response, YSRCP leaders demand a reversal of the tariff hikes, claiming they are unsustainable for consumers.

