South Korea's Political Volatility: Han Duck-soo's Impeachment
South Korea's acting President Han Duck-soo was impeached by the opposition-led National Assembly, intensifying political chaos following President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law imposition. Han's powers are suspended amid Constitutional Court debates and governmental uncertainty, while the People's Power Party disputes the legitimacy of the impeachment process.
In a decisive turn of events, South Korea's National Assembly, dominated by the opposition, voted to impeach acting President Han Duck-soo, despite strong objections from the ruling party. This development marks a significant escalation in the ongoing political upheaval triggered by President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law decree and subsequent impeachment.
The impeachment of Han removes him from presidential duties pending a decision from the Constitutional Court, which is also reviewing Yoon's earlier impeachment. This political turmoil not only threatens to destabilize the country's governance but also casts a shadow over its economic and international standing.
The motion to impeach Han was passed with an overwhelming 192-0 vote, as the People's Power Party abstained in protest, labeling the vote as invalid. With no specific laws addressing the impeachment of an acting president in South Korea, this unprecedented situation continues to unfold amid heightened tension and scrutiny.
