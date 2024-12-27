Left Menu

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Choi Sang-mok Steps In as Acting President

Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok became South Korea's acting president after lawmakers impeached Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, escalating political uncertainty. Choi, a veteran economic technocrat, has pledged to stabilize state affairs and pledged unlimited liquidity to calm financial markets amid unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 15:09 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 15:09 IST
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Choi Sang-mok Steps In as Acting President

Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok assumed the role of South Korea's acting president on Friday, following the impeachment of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo. This decision comes amid rising political tensions in Asia's fourth-largest economy, with Han's impeachment linked to disputes over justice appointments at the Constitutional Court.

Choi, a seasoned economic technocrat with over 30 years at the finance ministry, steps in after voicing concerns that Han's impeachment could damage economic credibility. Despite these challenges, Choi has committed to stabilizing state affairs and calming financial markets during this turbulent time.

The uncertainty led to the South Korean won falling to its lowest level since March 2009. Choi, known for leading financial discussions as head of the F4, has been actively engaging with international stakeholders, promising 'unlimited liquidity' to reassure global investors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024