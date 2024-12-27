Legacy of Manmohan Singh: Pillar of India's Economic Reforms Passes Away

Leaders from Arunachal Pradesh, including Lt Gen K T Parnaik (Retd), Chief Minister Pema Khandu, and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, expressed their condolences over the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Singh, lauded as a distinguished economist and statesman, played a crucial role in India's economic liberalization.

His tenure as both finance minister and prime minister left a remarkable impact on Arunachal Pradesh through infrastructural projects such as the Trans-Arunachal Pradesh Highway and the Itanagar water supply scheme. His work remains a lasting legacy in the region. Chief Minister Khandu highlighted Singh's contributions to transforming India into a vibrant and resilient economic powerhouse in the 1990s.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Mein emphasized Singh's visionary leadership, which left an indelible mark through progressive economic reforms. The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee president echoed these sentiments, underscoring Singh's special economic packages for North Eastern states. Singh's passing marks the end of an era in Indian politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)