Left Menu

A Legacy of Integrity: Remembering Manmohan Singh

The late former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh is remembered for his unmatched integrity and ability to blend economic reforms with people's interests. During UPA-1, Singh's leadership resulted in landmark legislations like MGNREGA. His legacy includes a deep respect for democratic ideals and effective collaboration with the Left.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2024 16:32 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 16:32 IST
A Legacy of Integrity: Remembering Manmohan Singh
Manmohan Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, known for his unwavering integrity, is fondly remembered by Left leaders for his ability to blend economic reforms with the interests of the people.

Singh's tenure during UPA-1 saw significant policies that opened up India's economy, despite the near-collapse of the government in 2008 over the Indo-US nuclear deal. The UPA managed to regain power in the 2009 elections, thanks to the resurgence of Congress.

During his leadership, Singh introduced transformational policies like MGNREGA and RTI, which promoted transparency and fairness. Renowned for his humility and respect for democratic principles, Singh's legacy leaves an indelible mark on Indian politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024