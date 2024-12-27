A Legacy of Integrity: Remembering Manmohan Singh

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, known for his unwavering integrity, is fondly remembered by Left leaders for his ability to blend economic reforms with the interests of the people.

Singh's tenure during UPA-1 saw significant policies that opened up India's economy, despite the near-collapse of the government in 2008 over the Indo-US nuclear deal. The UPA managed to regain power in the 2009 elections, thanks to the resurgence of Congress.

During his leadership, Singh introduced transformational policies like MGNREGA and RTI, which promoted transparency and fairness. Renowned for his humility and respect for democratic principles, Singh's legacy leaves an indelible mark on Indian politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)