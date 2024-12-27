Left Menu

Nation Bids Farewell to Visionary Leader Dr. Manmohan Singh

India mourns the loss of Dr. Manmohan Singh, a towering statesman and architect of economic reforms. President Murmu, PM Modi, and leaders across party lines pay homage. Singh's legacy includes pioneering acts like the RTI and pushing forward the nation's economic framework as the finance minister.

Updated: 27-12-2024 17:05 IST
As India mourns the passing of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, notable leaders, including President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, paid their respects. The nation remembers him for his significant contributions, especially in economic reforms, that shaped modern India.

Prime Minister Modi highlighted Singh's resilience and commitment to public service, noting the vital economic changes he led during his tenure as Finance Minister under P V Narasimha Rao. In the face of adversity, Singh demonstrated how dedication can elevate a nation.

Singh's journey from his early life in partition-torn India to earning global respect is a testament to his unwavering dedication. Even in death, his policies and initiatives, such as the RTI and MNREGA, continue to impact generations, solidifying his legacy in the annals of Indian governance.

