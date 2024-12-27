Nation Bids Farewell to Visionary Leader Dr. Manmohan Singh

As India mourns the passing of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, notable leaders, including President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, paid their respects. The nation remembers him for his significant contributions, especially in economic reforms, that shaped modern India.

Prime Minister Modi highlighted Singh's resilience and commitment to public service, noting the vital economic changes he led during his tenure as Finance Minister under P V Narasimha Rao. In the face of adversity, Singh demonstrated how dedication can elevate a nation.

Singh's journey from his early life in partition-torn India to earning global respect is a testament to his unwavering dedication. Even in death, his policies and initiatives, such as the RTI and MNREGA, continue to impact generations, solidifying his legacy in the annals of Indian governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)