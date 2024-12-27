Nation Bids Farewell to Visionary Leader Dr. Manmohan Singh
India mourns the loss of Dr. Manmohan Singh, a towering statesman and architect of economic reforms. President Murmu, PM Modi, and leaders across party lines pay homage. Singh's legacy includes pioneering acts like the RTI and pushing forward the nation's economic framework as the finance minister.
- Country:
- India
As India mourns the passing of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, notable leaders, including President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, paid their respects. The nation remembers him for his significant contributions, especially in economic reforms, that shaped modern India.
Prime Minister Modi highlighted Singh's resilience and commitment to public service, noting the vital economic changes he led during his tenure as Finance Minister under P V Narasimha Rao. In the face of adversity, Singh demonstrated how dedication can elevate a nation.
Singh's journey from his early life in partition-torn India to earning global respect is a testament to his unwavering dedication. Even in death, his policies and initiatives, such as the RTI and MNREGA, continue to impact generations, solidifying his legacy in the annals of Indian governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Manmohan Singh
- India
- Prime Minister
- economic reforms
- UPA
- RTI
- Modi
- Congress
- tributes
- legacy
ALSO READ
South Korean president defends his martial law decree as an act of governance and denies rebellion charges, reports AP.
South Korean president says martial law was an act of governance and denies rebellion charges
South Korea's Yoon defends martial law decision as his party leans toward impeachment
South Korea's National Assembly votes to impeach the national police chief and the justice minister over martial law, reports AP.
Malaria Progress Stalls Despite Averting 12.7 Million Deaths Since 2000, WHO Calls for Urgent Action