Remembering Manmohan Singh: A Statesman's Compassionate Leadership

The nation grieves the loss of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, whose leadership was marked by compassion and intelligence. T Nanda Kumar, his former secretary, recalls Singh's policies during crises, including initiatives like the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana. Singh's decisions ensured food security and showcased his dedication to the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2024 17:45 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 17:45 IST
The country is mourning the loss of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, a figure well-respected for his compassionate and intellectual leadership. Singh passed away in New Delhi at the age of 92, leaving behind a legacy praised by many.

In an exclusive with PTI, T Nanda Kumar, who worked under Singh as food and agriculture secretary, shared memorable interactions with the statesman during challenging periods in India's history. Kumar recalled Singh's composure and resolve during moments of national crisis.

Key initiatives such as the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana and the National Food Security Mission were established under Singh's tenure. These policies ensured agricultural productivity during global shortages, underscoring Singh's commitment to ensuring no Indian went without food.

