Mass Exodus: 500 Leaders Join TMC in Assam to Strengthen Regional Front

In an unexpected turn of events, approximately 500 political leaders and workers transitioned to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) from various regional parties. The event, held in Guwahati, saw the attendance of TMC MP Sushmita Dev and State TMC President Ramen Borthakur, highlighting a significant political shake-up.

Among those embracing TMC were members from established parties such as the Indian National Congress, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). MP Sushmita Dev pointed out the grassroots dynamism of the TMC as a key attraction for these leaders who felt marginalized in their previous affiliations.

Dev articulated the promise of a vigorous political battle against the BJP, asserting that regional parties like TMC possess an upper hand over national parties. She highlighted the potential for a strategic shift in Assam's political landscape, urging voters to consider the efficacy and resilience of regional parties over traditional national contests.

(With inputs from agencies.)