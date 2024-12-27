Left Menu

India Mourns: Change of Guard Ceremony Halted

The traditional change of guard ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan is cancelled following the death of former PM Manmohan Singh. Singh passed away at AIIMS at 92, prompting seven days of national mourning with flags at half-mast. The ceremony showcases the transition of the President's Bodyguards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2024 18:24 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 18:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In light of national mourning for former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, the anticipated change of guard ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan is postponed, as stated by the official statement from the President's office.

Manmohan Singh, renowned for architecting India's economic transformation, passed away at AIIMS at the age of 92 on Thursday night. As a tribute to his legacy, a national mourning period of seven days is declared, with national flags flying at half-mast throughout the country.

This weekly military tradition, crucial for passing on the responsibilities of the President's Bodyguards, will not see its usual operation tomorrow, honoring the significant contributions of a celebrated leader, Manmohan Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

