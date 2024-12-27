Nation Mourns the Loss of Economic Architect Manmohan Singh

Following the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, the governments of Haryana and Punjab have announced a seven-day state mourning period. This move aligns with directives from the Union Home Ministry.

Manmohan Singh, a pivotal figure in India's economic reform journey, died at 92 in Delhi's AIIMS. His tenure as Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014 is noted for significant contributions to the nation's economic landscape, first as the country's finance minister.

During the official mourning period, the national flag will be flown at half-mast in Haryana and Punjab. Furthermore, no official entertainment programs will be held until January 1, marking respect for Singh's impactful legacy.

